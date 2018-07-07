Kiwi UFC fighter Israel Adesanya pays tribute to Johnny Danger after dominating UFC bout

Kiwi MMA middleweight fighter Israel Adesanya has kept his perfect UFC record after dominating his rival Brad Tavares with a unanimous win in Las Vegas today in The Ultimate Fighter finale.

After the win, Adesanya paid tribute to the late New Zealand social media star Johnny 'Danger' Bennett by imitating his signature move the 'danger swig'.

The Nigerian born Kiwi had no troubles against number eighth ranked American fighter Tavares, nailing his rival with sensational kicks to the body and using his jab wisely to keep him at bay.

Adesanya landed some brutal strikes, opening up a gash above the right eye of Tavares after the third round.

The 28-year-old has now won three from three fights in the UFC.