Kiwi triathlete Terenzo Bozzone remains in stable condition after serious cycling accident

A spokesperson from Auckland District Health Board has confirmed that triathlete Terenzo Bozzone remains in a stable condition after he was seriously injured in a collision with a truck while cycling yesterday.

Terrenzo Bozzone, Ironman New Zealand, Taupo, New Zealand. Saturday, 4 March, 2017.

Terrenzo Bozzone cycling during the 2018 Ironman NZ.

Bozzone was cycling in Kumeu, Auckland yesterday afternoon when the accident occurred at approximately 2:20pm.

The 33-year-old won his first Ironman New Zealand title in Taupo on March 3 after breaking the previous record time by over seven minutes with a time of seven hours, 59 minutes and 56 seconds.

Bozzone competed in the gruelling endurance race four times prior to this year's win.

Terenzo Bozzone believes his rigorous training schedule may finally give him a chance to upstage the 12-time champion.
He also won the 2008 Ironman 70.3 World Championship and owns the course record for California's Wildflower Triathlon, which he set two years earlier in 2006.

Bozzone won the 2002 and 2003 Junior Men's Elite Triathlon World Championship before competing in the ITU circuit.

He and his wife have two children.

