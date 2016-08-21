Kiwi triathlete Andrea Hewitt aiming for rare Series three-peat in Japan

Kiwi triathlete Andrea Hewitt will look to make it three from three in 2017 in this weekend's World Triathlon Series event in Japan.

Andrea Hewitt of New Zealand rides during the Women's Triathlon Source: Getty

Fresh off wins in Abu Dhabi and on the Gold Coast - her first victories in a Series event since 2011 - the Cantabrian heads to Yokohama at the top of global rankings and with plenty of confidence behind her.

She enters the race seeking her second victory on Japanese soil, having previously stood at the top of the Yokohama podium in 2011.

Yet the 35-year-old will have her work cut out for her, with reigning Bermudan world champion Flora Duffy set to make her comeback from an injury that kept her on the sidelines in UAE and Australia.

Britain-based athletes Non Stanford and Vicky Holland will also threaten Hewitt with their durability, while locals Ai Ueda and Juri Ide will hope to use a partisan Japanese crowd to their benefit.

Apart from Hewitt, four other Kiwi triathletes have travelled to Yokohama for the standard-distance Series event.

Ryan Sissons, Tony Dodds, Sam Ward and Tayler Reid will all wear the silver fern for the men's event, currently led by Spaniard Javier Gomez.