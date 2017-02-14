 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Kiwi-trained horse Winx ties with legend Phar Lap with 14th consecutive win

share

Source:

1 NEWS

With her 14th consecutive win at the Apollo Stakes at Randwick in Sydney last night, glamour mare Winx has equalled horse racing legend Phar Lap's achievement for most wins in a row.

Hugh Bowman rides Winx to her 14th consecutive victory in the Apollo Stakes at Randwick in Sydney.

Hugh Bowman rides Winx to her 14th consecutive victory in the Apollo Stakes at Randwick in Sydney.

Source: Getty

The five-year-old horse, who was trained by Kiwi expat Chris Waller and bred from New Zealand mare Vegas Showgirl, extended her unbeaten run to 21 months after winning the $287,000 Group II race over 1400m comfortably.

Jockey Hugh Bowman said Winx was "an exciting piece of work" after the pair streaked passed Hartnell and Endless Drama on the home turn to win the race by nearly three lengths.

The win also takes Winx's career record to 18 wins from 24 starts and lifetime earnings of over $10 million.

Trained by Kiwi expat Chris Waller and with NZ bloodline, Winx hasn't lost in nearly two years.
Source: Nine

Phar Lap secured his 14-win streak in six months racing, including a historic four races in one week at Flemington with one of the victories being the 1930 Melbourne Cup.

However, the pair's shared achievement isn't a record - Black Caviar won all 25 of her starts with 15 of those wins coming at Group I level.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:23
1
Lauaki and Messam were best mates, serving as groomsmen at each other's weddings during their time playing together.

Watch: Emotional Liam Messam fights back tears when shown pictures of himself and Sione Lauaki

02:18
2
The Chiefs captain cut his celebrations with his team short, flying back to attend the funeral of his friend of 13 years.

'We were groomsmen at each other's wedding' – Liam Messam returns home after Brisbane victory to mourn Sione Lauaki

00:34
3
The Blues flanker will line up with Bristol, having played 15 Tests for New Zealand.

'It's a massive acquisition for us!' Bristol Rugby confirm signing of All Blacks, Blues loose forward Steven Luatua

4
Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal to part ways with long time coach and uncle

5
Manchester United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after he scored the opening goal of the game during the Europa League group A soccer match between Manchester United and Zorya Luhansk at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

'We can win two or three trophies' - Zlatan Ibrahimovic eyes Manchester United glory

00:34
The Blues flanker will line up with Bristol, having played 15 Tests for New Zealand.

'It's a massive acquisition for us!' Bristol Rugby confirm signing of All Blacks, Blues loose forward Steven Luatua

Luatua will join the English club for the 2017-18 season.


00:13
The smoke can be seen all the way across the harbour in Lyttelton.

Roads closed as fire crews and helicopters battle large scrub fires on Christchurch's Port Hills

A total of 24 homes have been evacuated and that number is expected to rise.

02:48
MetService says the capital had the fewest 'beach days' last month of any summer in the past three decades.

If you live in Wellington, you've probably had the worst summer in memory

MetService says the capital had the fewest 'beach days' last month of any summer in the past three decades.

00:47
Adele turned her back to the audience and held her head in embarrassment. But her peers stepped up.

Watch: 'I f***** up, I can't do it like last year' - Adele abruptly stops George Michael Grammy tribute - then starts again and ends in tears

"I know it's live TV... I'm sorry for swearing, and I'm sorry for starting again," said an apologetic Adele.

01:56
1 NEWS reporter Will Hine looks at the science behind whale strandings.

Golden Bay stranding: Why are pilot whales so drawn to Farewell Spit?

Kiwis have been asking our reporters at Farewell Spit this question. 1 News' Will Hine put it to the experts.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ