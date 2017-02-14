Kiwi-trained horse Winx ties with legend Phar Lap with 14th consecutive win

With her 14th consecutive win at the Apollo Stakes at Randwick in Sydney last night, glamour mare Winx has equalled horse racing legend Phar Lap's achievement for most wins in a row.

Hugh Bowman rides Winx to her 14th consecutive victory in the Apollo Stakes at Randwick in Sydney. Source: Getty

The five-year-old horse, who was trained by Kiwi expat Chris Waller and bred from New Zealand mare Vegas Showgirl, extended her unbeaten run to 21 months after winning the $287,000 Group II race over 1400m comfortably.

Jockey Hugh Bowman said Winx was "an exciting piece of work" after the pair streaked passed Hartnell and Endless Drama on the home turn to win the race by nearly three lengths.

The win also takes Winx's career record to 18 wins from 24 starts and lifetime earnings of over $10 million.

Phar Lap secured his 14-win streak in six months racing, including a historic four races in one week at Flemington with one of the victories being the 1930 Melbourne Cup.