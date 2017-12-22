Kiwi teenage swimmer forced to miss Commonwealth Games with serious knee injury

Teenage Kiwi swimmer Gabrielle Fa'amausili will miss the Commonwealth Games because of a knee injury which requires surgery.

The 18-year-old will undergo a reconstruction of her anterior cruciate ligament next month at the completion of her maiden season with the University of Georgia.

The holder of numerous New Zealand age group records, she had qualified for the Games on the Gold Coast in the 4x100m freestyle relay.

Helena Gasson, who had qualified as a member of the 4x100m medley relay, will fill the vacant berth.

Fa'amausili said it was a tough decision to choose surgery over making her Games debut.

"I understand how much of an amazing opportunity and honour it is to be selected to represent New Zealand at such a pinnacle meet," she said.

"However I don't feel like I could represent our country to the best of my ability with the stress of injury on my mind."

Fa'amausili represented New Zealand in the 50m backstroke at last year's world championships, where she ranked 23rd in heats.