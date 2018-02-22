Kiwi teen Nico Porteous wins NZ's second bronze medal on sensational day at Winter Olympics

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of today's men's freeski halfpipe final at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

A great day for New Zealand in the snow as Nico Porteous claimed the second bronze medal for NZ at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.

4.48pm: Aaron Blunck scores 84.80 and it's not enough for a medal placing. Nico Porteous is the second Kiwi at the PyeongChang Games to win bronze.

4.45pm: American Alex Ferreira remains in second place with a score of 96.40. One more skier to go.

Nico Porteous, of New Zealand, reacts after his run during the men's halfpipe final at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Source: Associated Press

4.39pm: Beau-James Wells scores 91.60 his best score out of his three runs, but it is not enough for a gold medal position - he is placed fourth overall after his extraordinary run.

4.29pm: American David Wise has taken the lead - scoring 97.20. Nico Porteous has been bumped to third place.

4.26pm: Nico Porteous appears happy and content with his second run score cruising through his final run - he scores 30.0 in his final run.

4.16pm: American Alex Ferreira has overtaken Nico Porteous with a mammoth score of 96.00. The Kiwi teen still sits second overall.

4.10pm: Beau-James Wells isn't feeling it in his second run and pulls up halfway through his run. He scores 52.20.

4.00pm: Nico Porteous has moved into first place - a massive run from the 16-year-old - 94.80.

3.56pm: Beau-James Wells has been bumped to third place after American Alex Ferreira scored big in his first run - scoring 92.60. Nico Porteous sits in fifth place with his first run score of 82.40.

Nico Porteous #15 from New Zealand in action during the Freestyle Skiing - Men's Ski Halfpipe qualification day at Phoenix Snow Park in PyeongChang. Source: Getty

3.49pm: Beau-James Wells has put on a clinic, throwing down some huge manoeuvres in his first run and he scores a massive 87.40. He is now currently placed second overall.

Nico Porteous - had a good first solid run scoring 82.40.

Unfortunately Byron Wells injured himself in training and won't be competing today.