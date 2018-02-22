 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Kiwi teen Nico Porteous wins NZ's second bronze medal on sensational day at Winter Olympics

Breaking
share

Source:

1 NEWS

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of today's men's freeski halfpipe final at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics. 

The 16-year-old knew he'd done something special in PyeongChang.
Source: SKY

A great day for New Zealand in the snow as Nico Porteous claimed the second bronze medal for NZ at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.

Sadowski-Synott, 16, put in a sensational performance to claim third place at the big air final.
Source: SKY

4.48pm: Aaron Blunck scores 84.80 and it's not enough for a medal placing. Nico Porteous is the second Kiwi at the PyeongChang Games to win bronze.

4.45pm: American Alex Ferreira remains in second place with a score of 96.40. One more skier to go.

Nico Porteous, of New Zealand, reacts after his run during the men's halfpipe final at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Nico Porteous, of New Zealand, reacts after his run during the men's halfpipe final at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Source: Associated Press

4.39pm: Beau-James Wells scores 91.60 his best score out of his three runs, but it is not enough for a gold medal position - he is placed fourth overall after his extraordinary run.

4.29pm: American David Wise has taken the lead - scoring 97.20. Nico Porteous has been bumped to third place.

4.26pm: Nico Porteous appears happy and content with his second run score cruising through his final run - he scores 30.0 in his final run.

4.16pm: American Alex Ferreira has overtaken Nico Porteous with a mammoth score of 96.00. The Kiwi teen still sits second overall.

4.10pm: Beau-James Wells isn't feeling it in his second run and pulls up halfway through his run. He scores 52.20.

4.00pm: Nico Porteous has moved into first place -  a massive run from the 16-year-old - 94.80.

3.56pm: Beau-James Wells has been bumped to third place after American Alex Ferreira scored big in his first run - scoring 92.60.  Nico Porteous sits in fifth place with his first run score of 82.40.

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA -FEBRUARY 20: Nico Porteous #15 from New Zealand in action during the Freestyle Skiing - Men's Ski Halfpipe qualification day at Phoenix Snow Park on February 20, 2018 in PyeongChang, South Korea. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Nico Porteous #15 from New Zealand in action during the Freestyle Skiing - Men's Ski Halfpipe qualification day at Phoenix Snow Park in PyeongChang.

Source: Getty

3.49pm:  Beau-James Wells has put on a clinic, throwing down some huge manoeuvres in his first run and he scores a massive 87.40. He is now currently placed second overall.

Nico Porteous - had a good first solid run scoring 82.40.

Unfortunately Byron Wells injured himself in training and won't be competing today. 

New Zealand skiers in action: Beau-James Wells and Nico Porteous.

Earlier, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott won bronze in the women's big air competition. 

Related

Olympics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:14
1
The 16-year-old knew he'd done something special in PyeongChang.

Kiwi teen Nico Porteous wins NZ's second bronze medal on sensational day at Winter Olympics

00:15
2
Sadowski-Synott, 16, put in a sensational performance to claim third place at the big air final.

Watch Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's stunning jump that helped win NZ's first Winter Olympics medal in 26 years


00:15
3
The 16-year-old has stunned the skiing world with his dazzling run in South Korea.

Watch: The moment a beaming Nico Porteous steps on the podium to receive Winter Olympics bronze

00:15
4
The 16-year-old couldn't stop smiling during the medal ceremony, breaking a 26-year medal drought for NZ in the Winter Olympics.

Watch gleeful NZ snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott throw her hands in the air after winning bronze medal at Winter Olympics

00:15
5
Sadowski-Synott, 16, put in a sensational performance to claim third place at the big air final.

'She’s just such a lovely lovely person' - Winter Olympic medallist Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's school principal

00:14
The 16-year-old knew he'd done something special in PyeongChang.

Kiwi teen Nico Porteous wins NZ's second bronze medal on sensational day at Winter Olympics

Porteous, 16, secured third place with fellow Kiwi Beau-James Wells finishing in fourth place at the men's freeski halfpipe final.

Photos of the five National Party MPs in contention for the role of National Party leader

10 quick questions: The National Party leadership contenders

Find out what they were like at school and the most courageous thing they've ever done.


00:15
Sadowski-Synott, 16, put in a sensational performance to claim third place at the big air final.

Watch Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's stunning jump that helped win NZ's first Winter Olympics medal in 26 years

The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year wait for a Winter Olympics medal with bronze in South Korea.

04:53
It has been seven years since the Christchurch earthquake took 185 lives.

'Incredible things have happened amidst the rubble' - PM speaks of hope and optimism at Christchurch earthquake memorial

At 12.51pm, the same time the earthquake struck seven years ago, a minute's silence was observed.

00:50
The Kiwi Green Light singer also beat off Bjork and Alicia Keys.

Video: Watch the moment Lorde wins Brit Award, beats Taylor Swift and others for Top International Solo Artist

The Green Light singer beats out a big-time field including Pink.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 