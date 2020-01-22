TODAY |

Kiwi teen freeskier Luca Harrington wins halfpipe bronze at Winter Youth Olympics

Source:  1 NEWS

Wanaka freeskier Luca Harrington has claimed bronze in the halfpipe at the Winter Youth Olympics in Switzerland this morning.

The 15-year-old backed up a strong qualification round to make the podium in Switzerland. Source: Breakfast / SKY

The 15-year-old was first after the qualification round and backed it up with a strong performance in the finals, posting a best score of 80.66 to secure third place.

"I got pretty nervous at the top of the halfpipe, but as soon as I dropped in, everything disappeared from my mind, except me, my skis and the pipe," Harrington said afterwards.

"I'm so happy with how everything went today."

Hunter Carey from the US took silver with a score of 86.00 while Canada’s Andrew Longino won gold with an impressive 94.00.

Harrington’s Olympic campaign isn’t yet over though, with the teen contesting the big air event on Thursday.

