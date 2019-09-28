TODAY |

Kiwi teen Eddie Osei-Nketia cruelly misses out on World Athletics Champs 100m semi-final

The first New Zealanders in action have just fallen short of advancing at the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

Commonwealth Games champion Julia Ratcliffe has recorded the 14th best throw in the women's hammer, with the top 12 progressing to the final, while teenage sprint sensation Edward Osei-Nketia has narrowly missed out on a place in the semi-finals of the men's 100 metres.

He's finished fifth in his heat, won by American Justin Gatlin, and his time of 10.24 seconds was just one one hundredth of a second outside a semi-final berth.

Controversial American sprinter Christian Coleman has justified his 100m favouritism with a dominant display in the opening round.

Coleman eased up well short of the line in the last of the six heats but still clocked 9.98 seconds, making him the only runner to break the 10-second mark.

Coleman missed three doping tests in the space of 12 months but avoided a one-year ban on a technicality, freeing him up to compete in the Qatari capital.

rnz.co.nz

The 18-year-old missed out on qualifying by one one hundredth of a second in Doha Source: SKY
