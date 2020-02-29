Kiwi teen claims gold medal at Track Cycling World Championships

Kiwi teenager Corbin Strong has made history at the UCI World Track Cycling Championships in Berlin, becoming the first New Zealand man to win gold in a points race this morning.
The 19-year-old held the lead for most of the 40km race, involved in a three-strong break in the finals laps, earning himself a bonus 20 points and the gold medal by lapping the field on the final lap.
He would finish with 58 points, 18 ahead of Spain's Sebastian Mora (40) in second, and Roy Eefting (36) in third.
Strong's result betters that of Tom Scully in Columbia six years ago, who claimed a points race silver medal at the 2014 championships.
The Southland rider yesterday claimed a silver medal himself, part of the men's team pursuit.