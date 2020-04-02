Kiwi table tennis coach joins forces with comedy superstar Kevin Hart

Rather than twiddling his thumbs while locked down in New Jersey, Kiwi table tennis coach Matt Hetherington has shot to fame with a series of videos alongside comedy icon Kevin Hart.
The 'What the Fit series, a pre-Olympic campaign, has seen Hetherington become a social media star, now turning his attention to YouTube while in self-isolation.
Hetherington saying he's sure a number of Kiwis and Americans will now be dusting off their own table tennis equipment to help pass the time while stuck indoors.