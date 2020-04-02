TODAY |

Kiwi table tennis coach joins forces with comedy superstar Kevin Hart

Source:  1 NEWS

Rather than twiddling his thumbs while locked down in New Jersey, Kiwi table tennis coach Matt Hetherington has shot to fame with a series of videos alongside comedy icon Kevin Hart.

Matt Hetherington is making YouTube videos while under lockdown in New Jersey. Source: 1 NEWS

The 'What the Fit series, a pre-Olympic campaign, has seen Hetherington become a social media star, now turning his attention to YouTube while in self-isolation.

Hetherington saying he's sure a number of Kiwis and Americans will now be dusting off their own table tennis equipment to help pass the time while stuck indoors.

