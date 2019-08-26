TODAY |

Kiwi swimming sensation Erika Fairweather claims gold at world junior championships

Young Kiwi swimming star Erika Fairweather has claimed gold at the junior world championships after winning the 200-metre freestyle final this morning.

Fairweather broke the New Zealand 15 years age record with her performance - a time of 1:57:96 - as she pipped Australian rival Lani Pallister by 0.13 seconds. Canada's Emma O'Croinin finished third.

Fairweather surprised the field with a quick start to the race, jumping out to an early lead in the first 50 metres.

The young swimmer never held up, maintaining that lead for the remainder of the race and fending off a late surge from Pallister, who entered the final turn in fourth.

 

Fairweather stunned the 200m freestyle field to win the final while breaking the NZ 15 years age record. Source: FINA
