Kiwi swimming sensation Erica Fairweather claims gold at world junior championships

Young Kiwi swimming star Erica Fairweather has claimed gold at the junior world championships after winning the 200-metre freestyle final this morning.

Fairweather broke the New Zealand 15 years age record with her performance - a time of 1:57:96 - as she pipped Australian rival Lani Pallister by 0.13 seconds. Canada's Emma O'Croinin finished third.

Fairweather surprised the field with a quick start to the race, jumping out to an early lead in the first 50 metres.