Kiwi swimmer Lewis Clareburt surprises himself with historic World Champs medal

Wellington swimmer Lewis Clareburt has surprised himself after becoming just the fifth New Zealander in history to win a World Swimming Championships medal.

Clareburt claimed bronze in the 400 metres medley final at the worlds in Korea, smashing his own national record in the process.

For Clareburt, breaking a 25-year drought was still sinking in as he sat in a Korean airport today.

“I don't think I’ll know the significance of what I’ve done until I've probably finished swimming," he admitted.

Clareburt sliced over two seconds off his personal best and national record.

His teammates helped celebrate soon after the final with a haka.

"It was surreal, to get a haka done to you is an honour," Clareburt said.

One of the keys to Clareburt's elevation, staying away from the atmosphere poolside, he didn't compete individually until the final day of the meet.

But officially Clareburt is the first New Zealand medallist since freestyler Lauren Boyle four years ago.

Even more significant, the young Wellingtonian is the first Kiwi male since Danyon Loader 25 years ago to claim a world medal.

Mark Bone is a former national coach who's seen the best over 30 years.

"He’s got a great, great ticker on him and he starting to develop all of his strokes," he said.

Clareburt has also secured qualification for next year's Olympics, with a big 12 months ahead.

"If I want to get anywhere near a medal, I know it'll be at least four seconds off that time," Clareburt said of his chances in Tokyo.