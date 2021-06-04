Kiwi surfer Paige Hareb taken to El Salvador hospital after birthday blackout

Kiwi surfer Paige Hareb has revealed she passed out on her birthday Sunday in El Salvador but is in the clear now after the two-to-three minutes episode.

Paige Hareb. Source: Photosport

Hareb said on social media it happened shortly after she’d finished competing for an Olympic spot at the World Surfing Games.

“Things took a turn for the worst,” Hareb said.

“I had fun birthday waves then thanks to my international friends surprising me with a cake. I had my cake then passed out.”

The 31-year-old said she doesn’t remember the experience.

“From what the girls told me, I was out for 2-3 minutes, couldn’t see, couldn’t speak, apparently I had everyone worried including some random girl that came over and tried the heimlich move on me (unknown to me still passed out).”

After a “crazy fast ride to the hospital” in a police ute with fellow Kiwi surfer Saffie Vette, Hareb had her heart checked and two IV drips administered.

“I’m ok but still recovering!”