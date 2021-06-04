TODAY |

Kiwi surfer Paige Hareb taken to El Salvador hospital after birthday blackout

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi surfer Paige Hareb has revealed she passed out on her birthday Sunday in El Salvador but is in the clear now after the two-to-three minutes episode.

Paige Hareb. Source: Photosport

Hareb said on social media it happened shortly after she’d finished competing for an Olympic spot at the World Surfing Games.

“Things took a turn for the worst,” Hareb said.

“I had fun birthday waves then thanks to my international friends surprising me with a cake. I had my cake then passed out.”

The 31-year-old said she doesn’t remember the experience.

“From what the girls told me, I was out for 2-3 minutes, couldn’t see, couldn’t speak, apparently I had everyone worried including some random girl that came over and tried the heimlich move on me (unknown to me still passed out).”

After a “crazy fast ride to the hospital” in a police ute with fellow Kiwi surfer Saffie Vette, Hareb had her heart checked and two IV drips administered.

“I’m ok but still recovering!”

Hareb narrowly missed out on a place in Tokyo at the qualifying event after coming third in her fifth round heat.

