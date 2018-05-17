Kiwi squash star Paul Coll advances at the Qatar Open

New Zealand squash player Paul Coll has made the third round of the Qatar Open in Doha.

Paul Coll Source: Photosport

For the second time in six weeks, Coll eased past Frenchman Baptiste Masotti.

Coll won in three games 11-7, 11-5, 11-8 in just under 40 minutes.

Masotti troubled the New Zealander at times, but unforced errors would prove to be his undoing as Coll worked his way to victory.

He said aggression was key to victory today in Doha.

“That was the main focus for today, to be a bit more positive. I needed to attack the ball a bit more and to be in control.”

Coll will face another Frenchman, No.17 ranked Gregoire Marche, in the next round on Thursday morning.

“I am prepared for another hard match. He is very quick and very good across the ’T’.