Kiwi squash star Joelle King into Macau Open semis after comeback over Aussie rival

New Zealand squash star Joelle King has qualified for the Macau Open semi-finals after ousting Australian Donna Urquhart in three sets.

Joelle King. Source: Photosport

King, the world No.11 and Macau Open fourth seed, downed Urquhart 10-12, 11-7, 11-4, finding her rhythm as the match progressed.

She will play Egyptian giant-killer Yathreb Adel in the semi-final.

"I lost to Donna the last time we played and she's been having very good results lately," the 28-year-old King said.

"We've been playing since juniors, so we know each other's game pretty well.

"I was a little tensed in the first (set) but I stayed confident, and stepped up the pace after that."