Kiwi squash star Joelle King into Macau Open semis after comeback over Aussie rival

New Zealand squash star Joelle King has qualified for the Macau Open semi-finals after ousting Australian Donna Urquhart in three sets.
Joelle King.
King, the world No.11 and Macau Open fourth seed, downed Urquhart 10-12, 11-7, 11-4, finding her rhythm as the match progressed.
She will play Egyptian giant-killer Yathreb Adel in the semi-final.
"I lost to Donna the last time we played and she's been having very good results lately," the 28-year-old King said.
"We've been playing since juniors, so we know each other's game pretty well.
"I was a little tensed in the first (set) but I stayed confident, and stepped up the pace after that."
King eliminated higher-ranked players on her way to this month's China Open semi-finals, and picked up two gold medals at August's world doubles championships.
