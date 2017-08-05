 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Other Sport


Kiwi squash star Joelle King into Macau Open semis after comeback over Aussie rival

share

Source:

NZN

New Zealand squash star Joelle King has qualified for the Macau Open semi-finals after ousting Australian Donna Urquhart in three sets.

Joelle King (NZ, pictured) v Isabelle Stoehr (France),New Zealand v France quarterfinal match. Women's World Squash Teams pool play at International Pacific College Rec Centre, Palmerston North, New Zealand on Wednesday, 2 December 2010. Photo: Dave Lintott / photosport.co.nz

Joelle King.

Source: Photosport

King, the world No.11 and Macau Open fourth seed, downed Urquhart 10-12, 11-7, 11-4, finding her rhythm as the match progressed.

She will play Egyptian giant-killer Yathreb Adel in the semi-final.

"I lost to Donna the last time we played and she's been having very good results lately," the 28-year-old King said.

"We've been playing since juniors, so we know each other's game pretty well.

"I was a little tensed in the first (set) but I stayed confident, and stepped up the pace after that."

King eliminated higher-ranked players on her way to this month's China Open semi-finals, and picked up two gold medals at August's world doubles championships.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:31
1
Fury caused a small scuffle between camps with his antics but none of it seemed to affect the champ.

Watch: IT'S ON! Scuffle breaks out after fired-up Hughie Fury loses his cool with Joseph Parker at weigh-in staredown

00:29
2
They may not have gotten the result, but Benji Marshall proved he still has it!

Benji brilliance! Broncos playmaker comes off the bench, turns back the clock with vintage razzle dazzle

02:04
3
The WBO heavyweight champ says despite their best efforts, he's as relaxed as ever.

Video: 'Worse than garlic. What's worse than garlic?' - Joseph Parker jokes most worrying thing about Hughie Fury stare-down was his breath

00:29
4
Billy the Kid was at his blitzing best as Melbourne proved too much for Brisbane in the 30-0 win.

Billy Slater's double spearheads second half blowout as Storm surge past Broncos to NRL Grand Final

01:51
5
The British fighter says he's certain he's gotten under the WBO champion's skin.

Watch: Hughie Fury breaks down chaotic final staredown with Joseph Parker

01:31
Fury caused a small scuffle between camps with his antics but none of it seemed to affect the champ.

Watch: IT'S ON! Scuffle breaks out after fired-up Hughie Fury loses his cool with Joseph Parker at weigh-in staredown

Fury's antics caused a small scuffle between camps but none of it seemed to affect the champ.

01:43
The plane left Christchurch for Scott Base early Friday morning.

A full year on ice ahead, as first flight of Antarctic research season touches down

The plane left Christchurch for Scott Base early Friday morning.

02:16
Rescuers desperately tried to reach those inside after Mexico City building collapse.

Survivors still being pulled from rubble four days on from giant Mexico earthquake

The Mexico City Government said 60 people in all have been rescued since the quake hit on Wednesday.

03:31
Trash talk has been part of the spectacle of international boxing for decades.

Watch: The rise and rise of trash talk - From Mayweather v McGregor to Parker v Fury

Trash talk has been part of the spectacle of international boxing for decades.

00:24
The first-five will travel to Argentina after Lima Sopoaga's withdrawal from the squad.

Beauden Barrett jokes All Blacks resting 'too good to be true' after emergency Argentina call up

The first-five will travel to Argentina after Lima Sopoaga's withdrawal from the squad.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 