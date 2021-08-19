Kiwi squash player Paul Coll wins British Open

Squash player Paul Coll won his first ever major title, making history as the first New Zealand man to win the prestigious British Open.

Playing against the world champion and number one seed Ali Farag of Egypt, Coll lost his first set before coming back to win 3-1.

"It's just so rewarding after the last two years, I haven't really been able to get home," the 29-year-old told 1 NEWS.

"Family is everything to me and with not being able to be there, this is just a small pay day for that."