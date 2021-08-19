TODAY |

Kiwi squash player Paul Coll wins British Open

Source:  1 NEWS

Squash player Paul Coll won his first ever major title, making history as the first New Zealand man to win the prestigious British Open. 

Playing against the world champion and number one seed Ali Farag of Egypt, Coll lost his first set before coming back to win 3-1. 

"It's just so rewarding after the last two years, I haven't really been able to get home," the 29-year-old told 1 NEWS. 

"Family is everything to me and with not being able to be there, this is just a small pay day for that."

Leilani Joyce was the last Kiwi to win the title in the women's draw, 21 years ago. 

Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
NRL player in trouble after incident with female player in toilet
2
All Whites moniker could be dropped for cultural inclusivity
3
Black Caps' Finn Allen tests positive for Covid-19 in Bangladesh
4
Warriors' season over after narrow loss to Broncos
5
ABs, Black Ferns Tests in NZ scrapped after Delta outbreak
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Isolated Paralympians unfazed by lockdown before Tokyo

Will lockdown affect sport and All Blacks and Black Caps travel?

Auckland 'still a chance' at hosting next America's Cup

Peter Burling hopeful NZ will host SailGP leg 'down the road'