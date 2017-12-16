 

Kiwi squash duo earn rise in world rankings

One month out from the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, New Zealand squash players Joelle King and Paul Coll have been rewarded for solid recent form with a boost up the world rankings.

Joelle King (L) of New Zealand in action during quarter final of the PSA World Championships in Manchester, United Kingdom on 15 December 2017. Joelle was defeated 3-0 by Camille Serme. Copyright photo: PSA Word Tour

Joelle King

Source: Photosport

On the back of a victory at the Cleveland Classic and a runners-up finish at Thursday's Windy City Open in Chicago, King has edged up from ninth in the world to No.7.

The first three world ranking places are taken by Egyptians, then England's Laura Massaro who King defeated on the way to her latest final is fourth. Another Egyptian is fifth followed by a French player.

King takes over the seventh spot and is now the second-ranked player from a Commonwealth nation.

King, 29, was ranked as high as No.4 in 2014 before rupturing her Achilles tendon.

In the men's ranking, Greymouth's Coll has moved from 13 to 11 in the men's world rankings, Egyptians occupying seven of the top 10 positions.

Coll is the second-ranked singles player from a Commonwealth country, just a few places behind England's world No.8 Nick Matthew.

