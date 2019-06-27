Kiwi sprinters Eddie Osei-Nketia, Zoe Hobbs take out 100m finals at Oceania Athletics Championships

Kiwi sprinters Eddie Osei-Nketia and Zoe Hobbs have taken out the men's and women's 100m sprint finals at the Oceania Athletics Championships in Townsville last night.

Osei-Nketia, 18, only just edged out his rivals in a race that went right down to the wire with a time of 10.34 seconds in the men’s final.

Minutes later Hobbs ran the 100m women’s final in 11.56 seconds and secured first place.

The results mean they can represent New Zealand for the IAAF world championships in Doha in September.

Osei-Nketia pledged his allegiance to New Zealand last month after Australia Athletics tried their best woo him to wear the green and gold jersey.