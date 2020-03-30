Kiwi sprinter towing his mum's car as he gets creative in bid to continue Olympic preparations

With the Tokyo Olympics now postponed our Kiwi Olympic hopefuls now have a bit more certainty, meaning our athletes are recalibrating their preparations for 2021.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The current four week self-isolation rules has lead to New Zealand's potential Olympic athletes providing a fine example of how a bit of Kiwi ingenuity can assist in staying strong during the lockdown.

Sprinter Joseph Millar took his mum's Daihatsu for a spin without even starting the engine.

Using a length of rope, the 100-meter sprinter has re-imagined the weighted sled whilst providing some entertainment for the family.

"I can do something more similar to what I regularly do, and have a bit of fun with it. I think my sister in the car was having a bit more fun than I was." said Millar.

Trampolinist Dylan Schmidt is making do with a basic weights set up and a trampoline stationed in the backyard.

"Nowhere near what I can do in the gym, but we do have a trampoline here at home, so I'm able to do some pretty basic stuff, some fitness stuff."

NZ Chef de Mission Rob Waddell said the official postponement gives athletes the ability to plan a training regimen despite testing conditions.