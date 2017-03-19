 

Kiwi sprinter Joseph Millar added to NZ Commonwealth Games team

Tauranga sprinter Joseph Millar is the latest addition to New Zealand's athletics team for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April.

New Zealand sprinter Joseph Millar competing in the mens 100m during the IAAF world Challenge Athletics event at Lakeside Stadium. Saturday 5th March 2016. Copyright Photo. Brendon Ratnayake / www.photosport.nz

New Zealand sprinter Joseph Millar.

Source: Photosport

Millar will contest the 200m, where he made big advances last year in running a national record of 20.37 seconds.

He also set a resident 100m record of 10.18sec at last year's New Zealand championships in Hamilton.

Gold Coast will be the first Commonwealth Games for Millar, who made his international debut in 2009 at the world under-18 championships.

Last year he competed at the world championships in London, before finishing sixth over 200m at the World University Games in Taiwan.

Millar, 25, cemented his spot in the team by meeting the NZ Olympic Committee's required selection conditions in winning last weekend's Australian athletics championships.

His addition brings the number of athletics representatives in the New Zealand Commonwealth Games team to 19.

