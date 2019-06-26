TODAY |

Kiwi sprinter Eddie Osei-Nketia wins 100m final at the Oceania Athletics Championships

Kiwi sprinter Eddie Osei-Nketia has won the 100m final at the Oceania Athletics Championships in Townsville tonight with a time of 10.34.

The win completed a successful first event representing New Zealand for the 18-year-old son of national 100m record holder Gus Nketia.

Earlier tonight, he was the fastest qualifier for the final with a time of 10.43 seconds in the semi-final.

The New Zealand sprinter qualified fastest for tonight's 100m final at the Oceania Athletics Championships in Townsville.

The teenager only committed to compete for New Zealand last month after a tug-of-war with Australia, who he was eligible to represent after spending the last few years there.

The 18-year-old won the 100m final at the Oceania Athletics Championships in Townsville with a time of 10.34.
