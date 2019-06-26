Kiwi sprinter Eddie Osei-Nketia wins 100m final at the Oceania Athletics Championships

Kiwi sprinter Eddie Osei-Nketia has won the 100m final at the Oceania Athletics Championships in Townsville tonight with a time of 10.34.

The win completed a successful first event representing New Zealand for the 18-year-old son of national 100m record holder Gus Nketia.

Earlier tonight, he was the fastest qualifier for the final with a time of 10.43 seconds in the semi-final.

