Kiwi sprint trio claim cycling World Cup gold

New Zealand's men's sprint team have powered away to claim gold from Britain at the track cycling World Cup meeting in Canada.

Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster and Edward Dawkins of New Zealand

Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster and Edward Dawkins of New Zealand

Source: Getty

Sam Webster, Ethan Mitchell and Eddie Dawkins timed their run perfectly to record their fastest time of the competition, clocking 43.336sec to the Brits' 43.922.

The world champion New Zealand trio, who won silver at last year's Rio Olympics behind England, continued the sharp form which earned them the fastest qualifying time of 43.873 on day one.

The Kiwis were still well shy of the 42.859sec New Zealand all-comers record they set at last month's Oceania championships in Cambridge.

In other action, the Kiwi women's team pursuit quartet had to be content with silver, overtaken by hosts Canada with more than 500m of the 4000m race remaining. .

Rushlee Buchanan, Bryony Botha, Kirstie James and Racquel Sheath had qualified second-fastest, going on to earn a shot at the gold medal after comfortably beating France in the morning session.

Natasha Hansen, who qualified third fastest in the women's sprint yesterday with 11.005sec, has finished just outside the medals.

Hansen took fourth, beaten 2-1 by Dutch rider Laurine van Riessen in the three-race ride-off for bronze.

Van Riessen took the first race, edging Hansen by .033sec, but the Kiwi came back to win the second by an imperceptible .002sec before losing the third race by .098sec.

