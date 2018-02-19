 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Kiwi speedskaters certain lower times possible for semi-final after 'terrible run' in Winter Olympics qualifiers

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The New Zealand men's speedskating pursuit team aren't patting themselves on the back just yet despite reaching the semi-finals after finishing with the fourth fastest time in qualifying this morning.

The men's speedskating pursuit team have two chances at a medal after qualifying fourth this morning.
Source: 1 NEWS

The team, made up of Shane Dobbin, Peter Michael and Reyon Kay, held off Japan by 0.44 seconds to book a semi-final against pacesetters South Korea - meaning they have two chances to earn New Zealand our first Winter Olympics medal in 26 years.

But Kay said there's still plenty to do.

"It wasn't the best run we've done but it was good enough today so you've got to be happy with that," he said.

"But we know we've got to get back to the drawing board and figure out where we're going to make some time up."

Michael said their time of 3:41:18 did pose some positives though.

"Having such a bad run and still making it through, we have a lot more time to gain than lose.

"We didn't run the perfect run and just scrape in - we had a very terrible run and still made it in so that's definitely a big positive."

The Kiwis square off against South Korea on Wednesday with a win guaranteeing them a medal in the gold medal race.

A loss will see them fight for bronze in the third place playoff.

Related

00:14
Shane Dobbin, Reyon Kay and Peter Michael posted the fourth fastest time in qualifying.

New Zealand men's speed skating team keep Kiwi medal hopes alive after qualifying for Winter Olympics semi-finals

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:00
1
Laura Ingraham argues James and other star athletes shouldn't use their fame to comment on politics.

'We won't shut up and dribble' - LeBron James caught up in heated debate with US reporter over Trump comments

00:35
2
Lasike also set up a try for fellow debutant Malon Al-Jiboori in the 45-13 win.

Watch: NZ-born former NFL star Paul Lasike dazzles in Test rugby debut, barges through Chilean defenders on way to scoring for USA

00:15
3
The visitors claimed a three-run win, but NZ will still face Australia in Wednesday's decider.

England captain dishes harsh reality to team after odd win over NZ - 'We had absolutely no right to be in the final'


02:25
4
The men's speedskating pursuit team have two chances at a medal after qualifying fourth this morning.

Kiwi speedskaters certain lower times possible for semi-final after 'terrible run' in Winter Olympics qualifiers

00:15
5
Sydney came from behind to defeat the Breakers 101-86.

Breakers boosted by return of stars for NBL semi-final series against Melbourne United

03:42
Professor Boyd Swinburn says unfounded judgements about obese people’s character is “rife” in society, health system.

Plus size models confront society's unfair 'weight bias', says obesity expert

Professor Boyd Swinburn says obesity is wrongly linked with negative character traits.


00:57
Principal Forecaster Chris Brandolino talks through the likely impacts as the storm barrels in from the west.

With Gita expected to hit tomorrow NIWA modelling predicts high waves, strong winds

Areas from Auckland north are only likely to see a lesser amount of rain, though winds could be high.

00:11
Police helped move the bird along from the Northern Motorway.

Watch: Rogue swan brings Auckland motorway to rush hour standstill

A police car was able to clear the bird from the southbound lanes on the Northern Motorway eventually.


04:59
A 4000km scooter ride is set to be undertaken by nine mental health experts speaking to teens around the country.

Mike King to spearhead 4000km mental health scooter ride encouraging teens to speak up

Speaking on TVNZ1's Breakfast today King said the campaign is motivated by the "crisis focused" nature of the New Zealand mental health system.

04:55

New Zealand cancer survival rates significantly worse than Australia

Over the last five years, 2500 cancer patients in New Zealand wouldn't have died if they had been treated in Australia.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 