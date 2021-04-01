TODAY |

Kiwi snowboarding star Zoi Sadowski-Synnott reflects on breakout season

Source:  1 NEWS

With a successful season finished, Kiwi snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has begun to reflect on her triumphs by doing more of what she loves in the remote back blocks of Alaska.

The 20-year-old had a pretty good backdrop in Colorado to help her unwind. Source: 1 NEWS

It's a small reward after a brilliant campaign which included X Games silver in the snowboard slopestyle and bronze in the big air.

On top of that, she recently became the first person ever to win back-to-back snowboard slopestyle titles at the World Champs and two days later added another silver in the big air.

“I’m just living the dream,” a grinning Sadowski-Synnott told 1 NEWS.

“Whenever the weather is good, we’re snowboarding for fun.”

Her coach, Sean Thompson, has had plenty of time to reflect, too, from managed isolation.

“She was dedicated to her training, went really hard and squeezed every little thing out of the season that she could,” Thompson said.

“She’s just maturing into the world champion that she is and she’s got a lot more to give, so it's exciting times.”

The pair will regroup when Sadowski-Synnott returns home in May to prepare for a new season that brings new goals.

“Olympics are around the corner,” Thompson said.

“We're within the last year and with the extra pressures — they're there but they’re a privilege for her, that’s how she sees it.”

