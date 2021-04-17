TODAY |

Kiwi Snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott continues fine form with second place finish in Alaska

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has finished in second place at the Natural Selection Tour Finals in Alaska.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott throws a backflip. Source: Supplied

After a convincing semi-finals win, Sadowski-Synnott's final run fell just 12 points short of veteran Robin Van Gyn's.

Adding to her recent form, Sadowski-Synnott's second place finish is her eighth podium of the season.

Just last month the 20-year-old took out her second Snowboard Slopestyle World Championship title in Aspen, Colorado.

