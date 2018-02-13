Kiwi snowboarder Rakai Tait misses out on Winter Olympics halfpipe final

New Zealand snowboarder Rakai Tait has missed the Winter Olympics snowboard halfpipe final after falling on both his runs.

Rakai Tait of New Zealand competes during the Snowboard Men's Halfpipe Qualification on day four of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. Source: Getty

In a star-studded field which saw big guns Shaun White, Scotty James and Ayumu Hirano top qualifying, Tait failed to fire a shot in registering scores of 36.5 and 25.75 to finish fourth last in the 30-man field.

American two-time gold medallist White showed he'll again be the man to beat in PyeongChang, beating Australian James' 96.75 on his second run by 1.75 points.

Japanese star Ayumu Hirano was third best with 95.25.

Meanwhile, New Zealand has lost promising snowboarder Tiarn Collins for the big air event.

Snowboarder Collins dislocated his shoulder in PyeongChang last week while training for the slopestyle before sitting out the event.

He'd hoped to recover for big air next week but has pulled out on advice from medicos after experiencing ongoing soreness and a lack of movement.

Collins watched teammate Carlos Garcia Knight soar to fifth at the slopestyle.

The 18-year-old was one of New Zealand's best credentialed athletes at the Games, having won a bronze medal at a World Cup slopestyle event in the US last month.