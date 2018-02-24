 

Kiwi snowboarder Carlos Garcia Knight crashes out of Olympic medal contention

Star New Zealand snowboarder Carlos Garcia Knight is out of medal contention in the Winter Olympics big air after crashing on his opening two runs.

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 24: Carlos Garcia Knight of New Zealand competes during the Men's Big Air Final Run 1 on day 15 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre on February 24, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.

Carlos Garcia Knight of New Zealand competes during the Men's Big Air Final Run 1 on day 15 of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

The 20-year-old, who qualified top for the event in PyeongChang, was unscored on his first jump and earned 44 points for a failed landing on a backside 1660 on his second.

The rider with the highest combined score from his top two of three runs will win the gold medal on Saturday.

