Kiwi snowboarder Carlos Garcia Knight crashes out of Olympic medal contention

Star New Zealand snowboarder Carlos Garcia Knight is out of medal contention in the Winter Olympics big air after crashing on his opening two runs.

Carlos Garcia Knight of New Zealand competes during the Men's Big Air Final Run 1 on day 15 of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Source: Getty

The 20-year-old, who qualified top for the event in PyeongChang, was unscored on his first jump and earned 44 points for a failed landing on a backside 1660 on his second.