Kiwi skier Jess Hotter pulls off victory in second start on Freeride World Tour

Ohakune skier Jess Hotter has pulled off a stunning victory in just her second start on the Freeride World Tour.

The 26-year old won promotion to the big league after her outstanding results in last season's qualifying tour.

Yesterday, Hotter made the step up outclassing her rivals on the "kicking horse" course in British Columbia in Canada.

“The run was fun and I’ve been told by so many people it’s just skiing,” Hotter said.

Definitely got in the air and thought ooo this is bigger than I expected but the landing was perfect.”

Yesterday's breakthrough lifted the rookie to second in the standings.