 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Kiwi skeleton athlete happy after choosing NZ over Great Britain

share

Source:

AAP

New Zealand skeleton athlete Rhys Thornbury believes he never would have reached the Winter Olympics had he chosen to compete for Great Britain.

Rhys Thornbury will wear Kiwi colours in PyeongChang, despite a colourful international past.
Source: 1 NEWS

The 28-year-old dual citizen will represent his birth nation at the PyeongChang Games after some promising results in the past two years, including an 11th at last year's world championships.

Thornbury has lamented a lack of financial support from NZ sporting bodies, instead relying heavily on an elite athlete funding program through the British Royal Air Force, where he's employed as a weapons technician.

But he is adamant falling outside the jurisdiction as a athlete of a cashed-up British federation has helped his development.

"I see all the goings-on of these big nations and how cut-throat it can be and how a couple of bad races can (see it) go the other way for these sliders," Thornbury said.

"It's really tough to see."

"Being part of a much smaller federation, it's allowed for me to be able to slide and do everything my own way.

"It means I have to pay for everything my own way, but apart from that it's great. It takes the pressure off.

"I can just develop myself at my own pace and chose my own path."

Ranked 14th in the world, the Calgary resident has set his sights on a top-10 finish in PyeongChang.

With his father British and mother a Kiwi, he moved to the UK when he was 11 before joining the RAF soon after school.

He become involved in skeleton after seeing it offered in an air force newspaper but it wasn't until the past two years an Olympics berth became a realistic.

Despite being content representing New Zealand, Thornbury knows he could not have progressed without the RAF's funding.

"They also pay my normal salary, so without that, it would be very difficult," he said.

"The sport of skeleton is very expensive.

"I don't know how you expect to compete on the Olympic stage and World Cup stage if you're having to worry about getting paid."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

'He didn't do nothing wrong' - ex-Reds star laments Quade Cooper sacking

00:15
2
The Kiwi star had another double-double in his side’s 125-105 victory.

Steven Adams slams home monster dunk as OKC decimate Golden State Warriors

3
Fiji Bati player Taane Milne stopped by the Australian defence during the RLWC semi-final at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia, 24 November 2017. Copyright Image: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Fiji skipper slams 'unprofessional' board, threatens boycott over World Cup pay dispute

00:33
4
The Sydney woman was asked to leave the playing field so she wouldn't get hit, but it didn't go down well.

Watch: Ranting woman has tantrum at cricket players after exercise routine interrupted for scheduled match

00:20
5
UFC boss Dana White went as far as calling the fight between Priscila Cachoeira and Valentina Shevchenko 'disgusting'.

Graphic warning: Ref under fire for not ending bout despite fighter pummelling UFC rival's bloodied face continuously

01:59
The International Energy Authority says power prices in NZ have risen much faster than other countries.

Power prices in the spotlight in major Government review of electricity market

Are New Zealanders paying too much for their power? That's the question a new Government review will ask.

00:29
A 6.4 magnitude quake rocked a Taiwan town this morning, leaving at least two people dead.

Death toll rises to four, more than 140 people unaccounted for after 6.4 magnitude Taiwan quake

Dozens were critically injured in the shake overnight.

00:30
The large multi-storey building in Hualien, Taiwan, is one of many buildings destroyed by the quake.

Watch: Taiwan military hospital tilts at insane angle following deadly 6.4 magnitude quake

The multi-storey building is one of many destroyed by the quake today in Taiwan's east.


00:15
A bid to pull the truck up onto its wheels saw it flop down onto its other side near the Kaimai Ranges summit.

Video: The moment rolled truck flops onto its other side as Kaimais recovery bid goes awry

No one was injured and the driver of the truck managed to get out, but the trouble didn't end there.

00:49
Te Toki lost their treasured waka in an arson attack last year, but didn't let that stop them reaching their goal.

'Just still emotional' – arson-hit Hamilton waka ama team humbled after reaching world champs on borrowed vessel

Te Toki lost their treasured waka in an arson attack last year, but that didn't deter them.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 