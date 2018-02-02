Kiwi shot put legend Dame Valerie Adams to receive 2010 world champs gold

Kiwi shot put great Dame Valerie Adams is set to physically receive a gold medal for her retrospective win at the 2010 indoor world championships.

Dame Adams is among a host of athletes set to be awarded "reallocated" medals from the world governing body in the wake of anti-doping rule violations.

Dame Adams finished runner-up at the world championships in Doha behind disgraced Belarusian thrower Nadzeya Ostapchuk, whose performance was subsequently nullified.

Dame Adams' promotion mirrored that of the 2012 London Olympics when she was handed gold instead of silver, once again following Ostapchuk's positive test.

On that occasion, Dame Adams' Olympic medal ceremony took place months later in Auckland.

She won't be in Birmingham at the indoor world championships this weekend when six athletes are receiving retrospective medals.

An Athletics NZ spokesman told NZ Newswire that talks are advanced to have the gold awarded to Adams during the national championships in Hamilton in March.

The Hamilton meet is set to be the first for two-time Olympic champion Adams since the birth of her first child.

She needs to prove her fitness to confirm conditional selection for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April.