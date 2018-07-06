Kiwi shot put champion Tom Walsh claims gold at Switzerland Diamond League after huge throw

New Zealand shot putter Tom Walsh saved his best throw for last to clinch first place this morning at the Diamond League meet in Lausanne in Switzerland.

The Kiwi began the competition with two no throws before delivering his best throw of 21.92m in his fifth attempt to take out the men's event.

Walsh beat his closest rival, Brazil's Darlan Romani, by 54cm. Michael Haratyk of Poland finished third with a throw of 21.21m.