 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Kiwi shot put champion Tom Walsh claims gold at Switzerland Diamond League after huge throw

share

Source:

1 NEWS

New Zealand shot putter Tom Walsh saved his best throw for last to clinch first place this morning at the Diamond League meet in Lausanne in Switzerland.

Walsh threw 21.92m to edge his closest rival, Brazil's Darlan Romani, by 54cm.
Source: SKY

The Kiwi began the competition with two no throws before delivering his best throw of 21.92m in his fifth attempt to take out the men's event.

Walsh beat his closest rival, Brazil's Darlan Romani, by 54cm. Michael Haratyk of Poland finished third with a throw of 21.21m.

Walsh was still 75cm short of his season best where he threw over 22m in March at the Sir Graeme Douglas International meet in Auckland.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:28
1
The Aussie saw the funny side James Keothavong's remarks after he was penalised for a foot fault during his serve.

'He can't call it before you hit it' – Aussie bad boy Nick Kyrgios brilliantly shut down by umpire at Wimbledon, advances to third round

2
Eliza McCartney of New Zealand during the Women's pole vault qualifying heat on day 1 of the IAAF Athletics World Championships in London, England. 4 August 2017. Copyright photo: Alisha Lovrich / www.photosport.nz

Kiwi pole vaulter Eliza McCartney finishes fourth at Diamond League in Switzerland

00:15
3
Walsh threw 21.92m to edge his closest rival, Brazil's Darlan Romani, by 54cm.

Kiwi shot put champion Tom Walsh claims gold at Switzerland Diamond League after huge throw

01:26
4
The club has renamed their stadium after Crockett for his 200th game and installed extra seats.

'Crocky certainly sets the benchmark' - Wyatt Crockett lauded for Crusaders loyalty ahead of 200th cap

00:28
5
Defender John Stones is thinking of the Thai football team's safe recovery, as he prepares for his next match at the World Cup.

England World Cup football star sends message of hope to football team stuck in Thai cave


03:48
Northland MP Matt King says some Housing NZ tenants are living in fear of their neighbours.

'Aspects of Once Were Warriors' - small number of Housing NZ tenants in Northland terrorising their neighbours, MP says

Matt King said a small percentage of Housing NZ tenants are causing mayhem, with anti-social behaviour, violence, vandalism, drug dealing and 24-hour parties.

02:27
Mr Peters has clearly been enjoying his time in the top job if Question Time is anything to go by.

Winston Peters' greatest quips: A collection of the Acting Prime Minister's most interesting moments in Parliament this week

Mr Peters has clearly been enjoying his time in the top job if Question Time is anything to go by.

New Zealand currency (file picture).

New Zealand bank employee blows whistle on 'morally disgusting' sales tactics

The banker claims to have seen emotional blackmail on customers with children.

01:52
They’re calling on Housing New Zealand to evict the troublemakers.

Drug dealing and fighting leaves some Northland residents living in fear of their state house neighbours

Residents are calling on Housing NZ to evict troublemakers - while 328 other families remain on the waiting list for social housing.

02:00
It’s now put the spotlight on the whole legal profession and other industries.

Fears report into Russell McVeagh law firm that found 'sexually inappropriate behaviour' just the tip of the iceberg for legal profession

The spotlight is now on the whole legal profession and other industries.