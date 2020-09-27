Kiwi Shane Young the victim of rapid KO at UFC 253

The Kiwi UFC 253 campaign got off to an unfortunate start today with Shane Young falling victim to a brutal knockout in the first round of his bout with Ludovit Klein.

Lasting just over two minutes, Young's fight unravelled in a matter of seconds with Klein landing a nasty kick behind the ear of Young.

The kick momentarily startled Young and the Slovakian national pounced, following up with a flurry of rapid punches, sending the 27-year-old Napier local to the canvas.

Young wore a few more punches on the ground before the referee intervened, stopping the fight.

The 27-year-old is one of four New Zealanders appearing at UFC 253 with the main event seeing undefeated Kiwi Israel Adesanya defend his middleweight title agains undefeated Brazilian Paulo Costa.