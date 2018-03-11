 

Kiwi Sam Gaze breaks down after claiming opening leg of Mountain Biking World Cup

New Zealand's Sam Gaze has completed a sensational debut in the elite ranks of the mountain bike World Cup, winning the opening round in South Africa.

Gaze outsprinted seven-time champion Nino Schurter for the win in South Africa.
Source: Red Bull

World under-23 champion Gaze out-sprinted one of the sport's greatest riders, Switzerland's Nino Schurter, to win by a bike length in Stellenbosch.

Gaze reacted emotionally to the win, which he achieved while fighting off leg cramps.

"It's a dream come true," Gaze said.

"We live our lives through these guys and look up to them as young riders. I watched London 2012, and Jaroslav (Kulhavy, 2012 Olympic gold medallist) and Nino racing there.

"You always dream you can do it. You always go to sleep wishing you can do it. And to do it, is incredible."

Schurter, the reigning Olympic champion and seven-time world champion, punched the air with disgust soon before crossing the line, realising the 22-year-old from Cambridge had his measure.

Gaze won in 1 hour 30 minutes 14 seconds, just 1sec clear of Schurter with fast-finishing Frenchman Maxime Marotte third, well clear of the rest of the 99-strong field.

Leading Kiwi Anton Cooper was a creditable sixth, just over 2min behind his compatriot.

Gaze said holding off Schurter was a mix of tactics and physical survival.

"I was starting to cramp with a lap and a half to go.

"As we got closer and closer to the finish I knew I had to be in front. I went for it as we came over the bridge and it came off."

Gaze and Cooper will target the second round World Cup race in Germany next week as they build towards next month's Commonwealth Games.

Cooper is the defending champion but Gaze, who won silver at the Games in Glasgow four years ago, says he's ready to fight for gold.

"I'm getting close [to full potential]. I had a lot of problems last year, personal problems, physical problems that I had to go through," he said.

"I knew I was in a good place this weekend. You always wish, but when it becomes reality, it is mind blowing."

