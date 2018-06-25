Kiwi sailors pick up double gold in Germany in pre-world champs event

New Zealand has walked away with two gold medals overnight, after Kiwi sailors Alex Maloney and Molly Meech took out the 49erFX and Josh Junior won the finn class at their final regatta prior to the sailing world championships.

Molly Meech and Alex Maloney. Source: Kiel Week

In a press release by Yachting New Zealand, Junior said he "sailed a bloody good race in super shifty conditions" at Kiel Week in Germany.

Josh Junior. Source: Yachting NZ - Sailing Energy / World Sailing

"It feels good to win, just because it validates that what we are doing is working and we'll look to keep improving. We're really happy with how things are going. It's not really even about the results but about how we are moving forward."



Last night's gold followed on from Maloney and Meech's win at the World Cup in Hyeres.