 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Kiwi sailors pick up double gold in Germany in pre-world champs event

share

Source:

1 NEWS

New Zealand has walked away with two gold medals overnight, after Kiwi sailors Alex Maloney and Molly Meech took out the 49erFX and Josh Junior won the finn class at their final regatta prior to the sailing world championships. 

Molly Meech and Alex Maloney.

Molly Meech and Alex Maloney.

Source: Kiel Week

In a press release by Yachting New Zealand, Junior said he "sailed a bloody good race in super shifty conditions" at Kiel Week in Germany. 

Josh Junior.

Josh Junior.

Source: Yachting NZ - Sailing Energy / World Sailing

"It feels good to win, just because it validates that what we are doing is working and we'll look to keep improving. We're really happy with how things are going. It's not really even about the results but about how we are moving forward."

Last night's gold followed on from Maloney and Meech's win at the World Cup in Hyeres.

"It's always good to come away with the win and helps the confidence ahead of the worlds as well. We are starting to get our processes working well and working well as a team so it feels like things are clicking. It will be good to keep the momentum going through to the worlds," Maloney said. 

Related

Sailing

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:17
1
The marauding marsupial took to the field in ACT, causing players to flee.

Watch: Real-life 'Socceroo' invades the pitch during Australian club football match

2
Molly Meech and Alex Maloney.

Kiwi sailors pick up double gold in Germany in pre-world champs event

00:15
3
Vettel caused chaos at the French GP after crashing into the back of Valterri Bottas as he lunged on the inside.

Watch: Whoops! Sebastian Vettel smashes into back of rival on opening corner of French GP

4
Tonga's Andrew Fifita and Tevita Pangai Junior celebrate Rugby League World Cup win over the Kiwis at FMG Stadium in Hamilton. Kiwis v Tonga, Rugby League World Cup, FMG Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Saturday, 11 November, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

'We want more games!' Andrew Fifita desperate for more Mate Ma'a Tonga Test matches

00:12
5
The England captain scored a hat-trick as England routed Panama 6-1, the country’s largest-ever margin at a World Cup.

Watch: Harry Kane completes hat-trick with 'one of the luckiest goals of his career' as England humiliates Panama in six-goal romp

08:59
Kerehitiana Matua-Kora, explained that even as a six-year-old she knew swinging poi wasn't for her.

'Break down those barriers... kia kaha' - kapa haka performer who's challenging gender roles gets flood of support

Even as a six-year-old, Kerehitiana Matua-Kora knew swinging poi wasn't for her.

01:46
1 NEWS' Yvonne Tahana got the answers.

Most read: How did Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford decide on the name Neve for their first born?

"All of the names that were gifted along the way, I thought how do I reflect the generosity?" the PM said.

00:55
Mr Wētere, died last week aged 83, was a relation of the National Party leader.

'He showed people like me could be a Member of Parliament' - Simon Bridges says distant relative Koro Wētere was an inspiration

Mr Wētere was Mr Bridges' father's cousin, he told TVNZ 1's Breakfast.


03:13
Dr Gerhard Sundborn says sugar causes obesity, while the acidic PH level of the drinks also causes dental issues.

Kiwi doctor says NZ should follow UK and ban sale of energy drinks to kids

Advertising restrictions are also proposed there to curb the sale of unhealthy foods to kids.

01:34
Matty wasn't afraid to call out a case of very bad manners of the weekend.

Watch: 'I was rightly wound up' - seething Matty McLean shares experience of rude line jumper

TVNZ1's Breakfast weather presenter wasn't afraid to call out a case of very bad manners.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 