Kiwi sailors pick up double gold in Germany in pre-world champs event

New Zealand has walked away with two gold medals overnight, after Kiwi sailors Alex Maloney and Molly Meech took out the 49erFX and Josh Junior won the finn class at their final regatta prior to the sailing world championships.
In a press release by Yachting New Zealand, Junior said he "sailed a bloody good race in super shifty conditions" at Kiel Week in Germany.
"It feels good to win, just because it validates that what we are doing is working and we'll look to keep improving. We're really happy with how things are going. It's not really even about the results but about how we are moving forward."
Last night's gold followed on from Maloney and Meech's win at the World Cup in Hyeres.
"It's always good to come away with the win and helps the confidence ahead of the worlds as well. We are starting to get our processes working well and working well as a team so it feels like things are clicking. It will be good to keep the momentum going through to the worlds," Maloney said.
