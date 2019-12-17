Kiwi sailors Andy Maloney, Josh Junior dominate day one of Finn Class competition

Your playlist will load after this ad

New Zealander's Andy Maloney and Josh Junior are leading the way after the opening day of the Finn Gold Cup - the premier competition in Finn Class sailboat racing - taking place in Melbourne.

Racing on Port Phillip got underway on Monday with an hour's delay to give the breeze a chance to fill in and the first race started in a 9-12 knots southerly, which later settled around 10 knots.

Junior won the first race, in which his compatriot finished fifth and their positions were reversed in the second race, giving them both six points.

"It's a lot trickier than it looks out there," Junior said after the races.

"The wind is definitely shifting back and forwards and we both found ourselves at the back but we managed to have a good couple of downwinds and sailed our way through."

In the first race, Junior finished ahead of Spaniards Alejandro Muscat and Joan Cardona, respectively.

In the second, Maloney led throughout with a clear start on the second attempt after a general recall in the first, with Croatia's Nenad Bugarin and Dutchman Nicholas Heiner filling the next two places.