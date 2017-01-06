Kiwi sailor Polly Powrie retires from Olympic yachting

Polly Powrie, half of one of the most successful teams in New Zealand sailing history, has announced today she has retired from Olympic yachting.

New Zealand's Polly Powrie, left, and Jo Aleh compete during the 470 women race at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro Source: Associated Press

Powrie and Jo Aleh first teamed up in the women's 470 in 2009 and established an impressive record in their time together, winning gold at the 2012 London Olympics and backing that up with silver at last year's Rio Games.

They are also former 470 world champions and in 2013 were named ISAF Female World Sailors of the Year.

The 29-year-old Powrie recently decided she didn't want to commit to another Olympic campaign.

"I have been mulling it over for the last few months," she said.

"Jo and I have been sailing together for eight years and achieved possibly everything we could have.

"I had to ask the question, 'was I excited about going again and did I still feel like there was a challenge to achieve?' I also had to take family into consideration and decided it was time to move on and experience different things and challenge myself in different ways."

Jo Aleh and Polly Powrie of New Zealand compete during Olympic Sailing event at the 2016 Rio Games. Source: Yachting NZ

Aleh is taking a year out from the 470 boat and is looking to compete in the next Volvo Ocean Race, which starts in September 2017.

Last month she was on board new supermaxi CQS for the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race.

"I had a great eight years with Polly,” said Aleh.

"I know her so well, so it's a bit sad it's over but I support whatever she wants to do.

"We spoke about it after the Games. She wasn't sure if she was going to continue and I wasn't sure either."

Powrie says she will continue to be involved in sailing in some way, whether it's helping up-and-coming sailors, coaching or being a weekend racer, and will look back fondly on her time on the circuit.