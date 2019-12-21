Kiwi sailor Josh Junior makes history at Finn Class World Championship in Melbourne

America's Cup winning sailor Josh Junior has made history today, becoming the first Kiwi to ever win the Finn Class World Championship held in Melbourne.
Josh Junior (file) Source: Photosport
Junior was in the box seat for much of the event, heading into today's medal race with a 16-point lead over nearest rival - the Netherlands Nicholas Heiner.
The Kiwi only needed a top seven finish to secure the title, but there was drama on the high seas as at one stage he slipped back to 8th.
The 29-year-old managed to pull it back however, incredibly finishing 7th, which was just enough to become the first Kiwi to ever win the event.
An early birthday present for Junior who turns 30 tomorrow.