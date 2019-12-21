TODAY |

Kiwi sailor Josh Junior makes history at Finn Class World Championship in Melbourne

Source:  1 NEWS

America's Cup winning sailor Josh Junior has made history today, becoming the first Kiwi to ever win the Finn Class World Championship held in Melbourne.

Josh Junior (file) Source: Photosport

Junior was in the box seat for much of the event, heading into today's medal race with a 16-point lead over nearest rival - the Netherlands Nicholas Heiner.

The Kiwi only needed a top seven finish to secure the title, but there was drama on the high seas as at one stage he slipped back to 8th.

The 29-year-old managed to pull it back however, incredibly finishing 7th, which was just enough to become the first Kiwi to ever win the event.

An early birthday present for Junior who turns 30 tomorrow.

Other Sport
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Cardiff Blues' Kiwi player Nick Williams reduced to tears by surprise Christmas gesture from his mother
2
'Umpires need to step in' - Australia batting coach questions NZ's bowling tactics
3
Opinion: Two Ioanes and a Naholo - players to watch in Super Rugby 2020
4
Star names, including Richie McCaw, on show again for second T20 Black Clash
5
Ryan Fox takes out cameraman with wayward tee shot at Australian PGA Championship
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Thursday was officially Australia's hottest day on record

Joseph Parker rises up WBO rankings to boost title chances
02:45

Australian PM cancels family holiday after firefighters battling bushfires killed in truck crash
00:14

Auckland Tuatara stroll to thumping win over Sydney Blue Sox