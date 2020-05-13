TODAY |

Kiwi sailing commentator Peter Lester 'hopeful' Covid-19 won't affect 2021 America's Cup

Source:  1 NEWS

Sailing commentator Pete Lester says he believes next year's America's Cup regatta in New Zealand will "hopefully" go ahead without interference from Covid-19 although the lead-up to the event has already been disrupted.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Lester said there are challenges in place for the lead-in regattas but he believes the big event in March should be okay. Source: Breakfast

Mr Lester joined TVNZ1's Breakfast to reflect on the 25th anniversary of the America's Cup becoming New Zealand's Cup and spoke of both the past and future of Team NZ.

Team NZ went on to defend their 1995 triumph in 2000 and will look to do the same next year after reclaiming the Auld Mug in 2017, but the coronavirus pandemic has threatened to derail their defence.

But Lester is remaining positive.

"A good thing about the Cup is that it's still a long way out - we're talking March next year," he said.

"But the lead-in regattas, the Prada Cup, will begin just after Christmas or just in to the New Year so I think the challenge for the teams that still need to get here is getting the equipment here and people here.

"But there's still a chunk of time there and as long as everything continues on like it is with this horrible Covid-19, I'm hopeful it'll happen."

Watch the video above for Lester's full interview and reflection on the 1995 America's Cup.

Other Sport
Sailing
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Ex-All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder to make Super Rugby return with new club
2
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa signs rookie contract worth almost $50 million guaranteed
3
Thousands of Tokyo 2020 Olympic souvenirs face uncertain future
4
'I'm back' - Mike Tyson posts explosive new training vid
5
Wait continues for team sports as country prepares to move to Alert Level 2
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Justin Gaethje stuns Tony Ferguson in empty arena as UFC returns to spotlight
07:04

Sean Marks striving to instill All Blacks-style ethos at Brooklyn Nets

Tony Ferguson falls to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249, Cejudo announces retirement

UFC fighter hears commentator's criticism during fight, uses it to win