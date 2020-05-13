Kiwi sailing commentator Peter Lester 'hopeful' Covid-19 won't affect 2021 America's Cup

Sailing commentator Pete Lester says he believes next year's America's Cup regatta in New Zealand will "hopefully" go ahead without interference from Covid-19 although the lead-up to the event has already been disrupted.

Mr Lester joined TVNZ1's Breakfast to reflect on the 25th anniversary of the America's Cup becoming New Zealand's Cup and spoke of both the past and future of Team NZ.

Team NZ went on to defend their 1995 triumph in 2000 and will look to do the same next year after reclaiming the Auld Mug in 2017, but the coronavirus pandemic has threatened to derail their defence.

But Lester is remaining positive.

"A good thing about the Cup is that it's still a long way out - we're talking March next year," he said.

"But the lead-in regattas, the Prada Cup, will begin just after Christmas or just in to the New Year so I think the challenge for the teams that still need to get here is getting the equipment here and people here.

"But there's still a chunk of time there and as long as everything continues on like it is with this horrible Covid-19, I'm hopeful it'll happen."