Kiwi rowers take Henley Royal Regatta by storm with seven wins from eight races

Kiwi rowers have taken the Henley Royal Regatta by storm on Saturday (NZT), winning seven of their eight contested races.

NZ women's eight

NZ women's eight

Source: Associated Press

Coming off Hannah Osborne's first-up win in the Princess Royal Challenge Cup at Henley-on-Thames overnight, the Kiwi contingent kept up their dominant form with a near-perfect day of action on water.

Osborne continued on her path to glory with a follow-up win over Jennifer Cleary, defeating the Australian by four lengths with a time of 8:37.

Men's single sculler Matt Dunham, meanwhile, did the business over Adam Ling with a time of 7:58 to qualify for the Diamond Challenge Sculls semi-finals.

In the women's pairs, Kirstyn Goodger and Jackie Gowler have set up an all-Kiwi semi-final with star duo Kerri Gowler and Grace Prendergast after both parties made easy work of their opponents.

Recent women's double sculls champions Brooke Donoghue and Olivia Loe, as well as men's counterparts John Storey and Chris Harris, also won at a canter.

The women's eight also claimed a simple first-up victory - leaving men's pair Alex Kennedy and Cameron Webster as the only Kiwi losers of the day, outclassed by Italian duo Giuseppe Vicino and Matteo Lodo.

Racing will continue in England on Sunday (NZT).

