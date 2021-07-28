Kiwi rowers give each other medals at Olympic ceremony

Kiwi rowers Brooke Donoghue and Hannah Osborne have presented each other with their Olympic silver medals in an emotional ceremony in Tokyo this afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Barely 15 minutes after crossing the finish line at the Sea Forest Waterway, Donoghue and Osborne along with the Romanian winners and Dutch bronze medallists were down on the waterfront for the ceremony.

The pair were presented their medals on a platter but due to Covid-19 safety protocols at the Games, had to put the prizes on themselves instead of being presented them.

However, the protocol proved to make the moment that much more sentimental with Osborne and Donoghue instead taking the medals and presenting them to each other.

Brooke Donoghue and Hannah Osborne present each other with a silver medal after finishing second in the women's double sculls final at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Photosport

In between medals, the pair shared an embrace as they soaked up what they had just achieved.

"I just want to cry. I'm so happy. I'm absolutely over the moon," Osborne said after the race.

"I'm pretty overwhelmed. It was an awesome race, we did our best and I'm so glad to have a medal," Donoghue added.

"I've been thinking about this moment every day for the past two years and even to put it wider than that, every session for the past 11 years. So, it's just huge and to finally be done is crazy."

Your playlist will load after this ad