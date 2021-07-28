TODAY |

Kiwi rowers give each other medals at Olympic ceremony

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi rowers Brooke Donoghue and Hannah Osborne have presented each other with their Olympic silver medals in an emotional ceremony in Tokyo this afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The pair won silver together in the women's double sculls. Source: TVNZ

Barely 15 minutes after crossing the finish line at the Sea Forest Waterway, Donoghue and Osborne along with the Romanian winners and Dutch bronze medallists were down on the waterfront for the ceremony.

The pair were presented their medals on a platter but due to Covid-19 safety protocols at the Games, had to put the prizes on themselves instead of being presented them.

However, the protocol proved to make the moment that much more sentimental with Osborne and Donoghue instead taking the medals and presenting them to each other.

Brooke Donoghue and Hannah Osborne present each other with a silver medal after finishing second in the women's double sculls final at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Photosport

In between medals, the pair shared an embrace as they soaked up what they had just achieved.

"I just want to cry. I'm so happy. I'm absolutely over the moon," Osborne said after the race.

"I'm pretty overwhelmed. It was an awesome race, we did our best and I'm so glad to have a medal," Donoghue added.

"I've been thinking about this moment every day for the past two years and even to put it wider than that, every session for the past 11 years. So, it's just huge and to finally be done is crazy."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The pair fended off a late push from the Netherlands to claim second. Source: TVNZ

The Kiwis finished 0.91 seconds ahead of the Netherlands to claim silver after Romania won gold with an Olympic record time of 6:41.03 - 3.79 seconds ahead of the Kiwis.

Other Sport
Olympics
Rowing
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Aussie Olympic hero jailed 25 years for drug smuggling
2
Kiwis Donoghue, Osborne win silver in women's double sculls
3
Simone Biles withdraws during final to 'protect mind, body'
4
Kiwi rowers give each other medals at Olympic ceremony
5
German gymnasts wears unitards as push back to 'sexualisation'
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Russian gymnasts topple US with Simone Biles out

Simone Biles withdraws during final to 'protect mind, body'

Football Ferns eliminated from Olympics after third loss

Six-man Argentina stun South Africa to advance to Olympic sevens semis