Kiwi rowers claim medal haul, including three golds, at World Cup regatta

The New Zealand rowing crews have won three gold medals along with a silver and two bronzes at their World Cup regatta in the Netherlands overnight.

The women's eight, the women's lightweight double, featuring Jackie Kiddle and Zoe McBride, and single sculler Emma Twigg all won their events.

Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler took silver in the women's pair, while the men's eight and men's pair of Michael Burke and Tom Murray both finished third in their events for bronze.

Kiwi men's single sculler Robbie Manson was fifth in his final.

Emma Twigg, of New Zealand
Emma Twigg, of New Zealand Source: Associated Press
