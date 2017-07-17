 

Kiwi rider George Bennett slips to twelfth at Tour de France, Chris Froome holds onto yellow jersey

A feisty George Bennett survived another taxing day on the Tour de France but has fallen another place overall to twelfth.

After a taxing day on stage 15 Froome holds a 6 minute, 39 second lead over the NZ cyclist.
Source: SKY

Seeking to become the first Kiwi to finish in the Tour's top-10 on general classification, Bennett suffered only a minor setback when he crossed the line 32nd in the 189km 15th stage from Laissac-Severac-l'Eglise to Le Puy-en-Velay.

Although he was more than six minutes behind Dutch stage winner Bauke Mollema, he was in a group alongside several leading lights including overall leader Chris Froome.

Defending champion Froome remains 6min 39sec ahead of LottoNL-Jumbo rider Bennett, who was looking forward to the last rest day of the tour on Monday.

Mountain stages on Wednesday and Thursday should determine whether Bennett can complete his goal.

In the meantime, he found the energy to hit out at race officials, who last week penalised him 20 seconds for accepting a drink bottle from a spectator. That penalty was successfully appealed.

Bennett believes motorcycles carrying television cameramen are getting too close to riders, who are often getting a free ride in their slipstream.

"@UCI_cycling comms have a cry over taking water from a spectator but turn a blind eye to teams riding on the back of the tv moto??" Bennett tweeted.

"I'm not having a go at any riders, I would do the same- just get them out of the way."

