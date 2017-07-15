Kiwi rider George Bennett drops to 11th on Tour de France, Frenchman Warren Barguil win stage 13

Kiwi cyclist George Bennett's hopes of a top-10 finish on the Tour de France have taken a hit on a difficult 13th stage.

Bennett crossed the line 22nd on the mountainous 101km leg from Saint-Girons to Foix, which featured three category one climbs.

It drops the 27-year-old from ninth to 11th on general classification with eight stages remaining.

While LottoNL-Jumbo rider Bennett worked hard to stay among the leaders, he couldn't match a group of 12 riders who had pulled clear by the end.

The stage was won by French climber Warren Barguil, who held off Spaniard Alberto Contador and Colombian Nairo Quintana.

Bennett was in a bunch of 10 who crossed the line more than two minutes behind a key group of six riders which featured the leading Tour contenders.

Beginning the stage 4min 24sec behind overall leader Fabio Aru of Italy, that margin had blown out to 6min 24sec.

The day began on a bright note for Bennett, when cycling's governing body overturned the decision by race officials to penalise him 20 seconds on stage 12.

Bennett and leading Colombian Rigoberto Uran grabbed drink bottles from supporters, something the tour jury initially deemed against the rules.

Bennett's target of a top-10 finish remains a reality, with 10th-placed Spanish great Alberto Contador only about a minute in front.