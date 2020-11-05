TODAY |

Kiwi with rare degenerative disease, blind and unable to use legs, to row 100km for charity

Source:  1 NEWS

Disabled rower Mark Taylor is looking for donations to back his upcoming marathon 100km effort to raise money for The Heart Foundation.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mark Taylor is blind, cannot use his legs and has no strength in his right arm – but he’s taking on the challenge. Source: 1 NEWS

Taylor was diagnosed with a very rare degenerative disease 18 years ago - neurosarcoidosis - which has left him blind and unable to use his legs.

Despite the towering odds, Taylor is preparing to row 100km on a specialised rowing machine within eight hours tomorrow - and he's looking for support.

The 46-year-old father of four is no stranger to beating the odds - last year he swam the Auckland Harbour, raising more than $150,000 for neurological research.

Watch his interview with Breakfast above.

