Kiwi with rare degenerative disease, blind and unable to use legs, to row 100km for charity

Disabled rower Mark Taylor is looking for donations to back his upcoming marathon 100km effort to raise money for The Heart Foundation.

Taylor was diagnosed with a very rare degenerative disease 18 years ago - neurosarcoidosis - which has left him blind and unable to use his legs.

Despite the towering odds, Taylor is preparing to row 100km on a specialised rowing machine within eight hours tomorrow - and he's looking for support.

The 46-year-old father of four is no stranger to beating the odds - last year he swam the Auckland Harbour, raising more than $150,000 for neurological research.