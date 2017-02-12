Kiwi pole vaulter Eliza McCartney crashes out of Diamond League in Oslo

New Zealand pole vaulter Eliza McCartney has crashed out of the Diamond League meet in Oslo without recording a height.

New Zealand's Eliza McCartney competes during the Women's pole volt at Olympic Stadium at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Source: Photosport

In just her second competition after a two-month break, the 20-year-old Olympic bronze medallist missed all three of her attempts at 4.55m.

Last year's world champion, Yarisley Silva of Cuba, took overall honours in clearing 4.81m, with Russian Anzhelika Sidorova second on 4.75m and Lisa Ryzih of Germany third with 4.65m.

Silva has moved up to first in the Diamond League standings on 21 points, ahead of Ekaterina Stefanidi from Greece, who bypassed Olso, on 16.

McCartney sits in seventh place on six points.

McCartney's coach Jeremy McColl says she will learn from what he describes as a "little bad day".

"There were really shifty winds making it tough out there today. It was a good learning experience for Eliza."

McColl said McCartney was looking forward to her next competition, the Stockholm Diamond League meeting at the weekend.

McCartney last week finished third and went close to beating her New Zealand record when she opened her European campaign at the Diamond League meet in Rome.