Kiwi pole vault star Eliza McCartney finishes second at Diamond League in Oregon, records new personal best

New Zealand pole vault star Eliza McCartney has finished second at the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League event in Oregon in the US this morning.
McCartney, 21, cleared 4.85m to reach a new personal best and broke the New Zealand national record.
Her previous best jump was 4.82m which she achieved last year in Auckland.
She missed last month’s Diamond League event in Doha after a injuring her hamstring.
McCartney was beaten by American Jennifer Suhr who secured first place due to a count-back.
