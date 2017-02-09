Kiwi Paralympic star Liam Malone gunning for 400m track record

Kiwi blade-runner Liam Malone has set himself the target of being the fastest man on earth, able-bodied or otherwise, over 400 metres.

The 23-year-old secured a maiden Disabled Sportsperson of the Year award at last night's Halbergs for his Rio Paralympic golds in the T44 200m and 400m events.

But for the Nelson native, the dreams don't stop there.

Next to check off the list is completing the 400m in less than 43 seconds, the current able-bodied record set by South African ace Wayde van Niekerk.

And to achieve that goal, Malone is looking for plenty of ways to raise some dough, from acting to skydiving to locking in new sponsorships.

"That's really possible, last year I dropped four seconds and it's only another three to do that," Malone said.

Having suffered through the death of his mother in September 2012, Malone gave particular thanks to his father for absorbing the pressure of performing.

He admitted he had been a little tough on his old man after relying on a cancer- stricken mother through much of his adolescence.

But that memory of his mother had helped him push through the pain barrier in training.

"I was training by myself in Wellington, and I would be working myself until I was vomiting and feeling like I was going to pass out," Malone said.

"I'd look up into the sideways rain and look back to when Mum had cancer and was battling radiation and chemo and she still did a great job looking after me.

"That was a massive motivator to not give up."