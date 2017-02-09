 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Kiwi Paralympic star Liam Malone gunning for 400m track record

share

Source:

AAP

Kiwi blade-runner Liam Malone has set himself the target of being the fastest man on earth, able-bodied or otherwise, over 400 metres.

The Halberg Disabled Sportsperson of the year spoke of his struggles in preparation for the 2016 Rio Paralympics.
Source: 1 NEWS

The 23-year-old secured a maiden Disabled Sportsperson of the Year award at last night's Halbergs for his Rio Paralympic golds in the T44 200m and 400m events.

But for the Nelson native, the dreams don't stop there.

Next to check off the list is completing the 400m in less than 43 seconds, the current able-bodied record set by South African ace Wayde van Niekerk.

And to achieve that goal, Malone is looking for plenty of ways to raise some dough, from acting to skydiving to locking in new sponsorships.

"That's really possible, last year I dropped four seconds and it's only another three to do that," Malone said.

The popular para-sprinter laid bare the torment he felt growing up, and the impact his dad had on his life.
Source: SKY

Having suffered through the death of his mother in September 2012, Malone gave particular thanks to his father for absorbing the pressure of performing.

He admitted he had been a little tough on his old man after relying on a cancer- stricken mother through much of his adolescence.

But that memory of his mother had helped him push through the pain barrier in training.

"I was training by myself in Wellington, and I would be working myself until I was vomiting and feeling like I was going to pass out," Malone said.

The Paralympic star told 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville he's got no plan to slow down.
Source: 1 NEWS

"I'd look up into the sideways rain and look back to when Mum had cancer and was battling radiation and chemo and she still did a great job looking after me.

"That was a massive motivator to not give up."

Malone will focus on the world championships in July.

Related

Paralympics

00:29
In a heartfelt speech Liam Malone spoke of his father’s promise to him that he would one day run faster than his friends.

Watch: 'I was a young boy crying in my room wishing I had real legs' - legendary Liam Malone's emotional Halbergs speech

01:02
Malone says he wants to prove to young aspiring athletes that people with disabilities are capable in competing with able body athletes.

'It's an honour to be recognised' - Liam Malone humbled by NZOM appointment
02:17
Thousands of people gathered to see the double gold medallist honoured with the key to the city.

Liam Malone, Anna Grimaldi, Peter Burling and Blair Tuke all named Members of NZOM after stellar results in Rio
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 15: Liam Malone of New Zealand celebrates after winning the Men's 400m T44 final and setting a new world record of 46.20 seconds on day 8 of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on September 15, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images for the New Zealand Paralympic Committee)

'Let's get a bunch of athletes in there for a day' - Paralympics star Liam Malone in bid to bring Christmas cheer to Kaikoura
01:35
Liam Malone sets out lofty ambition as Kiwi Olympians mix and mingle.

Liam Malone reveals bold plan to become fastest 400m sprinter 'legs or no legs'

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
In a heartfelt speech Liam Malone spoke of his father’s promise to him that he would one day run faster than his friends.

Watch: 'I was a young boy crying in my room wishing I had real legs' - legendary Liam Malone's emotional Halbergs speech


00:22
2
NZ, Australia, China, England and Japan were no match for the Bolt - All Stars side at the Nitro Athletics event.

Watch: Usain Bolt leaves Kiwis and Aussies in his dust as All Stars power to victory in mixed 4x100m relay


00:28
3
Eliza McCartney was all smiles even after a shocking blooper while accepting the Halberg Sporting moment of 2016 award.

Watch: Eliza's all smiles again! Awesome scenes as a giggling McCartney takes home fans choice Halberg

00:41
4
Rio Gold medallist Lisa Carrington won Sportswoman of the Year after being nominated for the award six times prior.

As it happened: Lisa Carrington sweeps all before her to claim Supreme award

00:29
5
The Olympic champion claimed her first Supreme Halberg at the sixth time of asking.

NZ Olympic hero Lisa Carrington claims top prize at Halberg Awards

00:29
In a heartfelt speech Liam Malone spoke of his father’s promise to him that he would one day run faster than his friends.

Watch: 'I was a young boy crying in my room wishing I had real legs' - legendary Liam Malone's emotional Halbergs speech

Malone's speech was short, but packed with impact.


00:41
Rio Gold medallist Lisa Carrington won Sportswoman of the Year after being nominated for the award six times prior.

As it happened: Lisa Carrington sweeps all before her to claim Supreme award

The Rio Olympic champion beat out Mahe Drysdale, Peter Burling and Blair Tuke and Liam Malone to take home the award for 2017.

00:32
The Blues coach admits big lock may be replaced at the Blues, but first Umaga needs more information.

All Black Patrick Tuipulotu cleared of doping

After testing positive for banned drugs 1 NEWS can confirm Blues and All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu's B test has come back negative.

02:49
The police figures fly in the face of government claims that we're winning with war.

New figures go against government claims, suggest NZ losing war on P

A support group working to educate people about the dangers of P claim the government are losing their battle.


00:20
RAW: Car bursts into flames on central Auckland overpass near harbour bridge

Raw: Raging car fire on Auckland CBD motorway stops rush hour traffic

Thick black smoke and flames could be seen rising from the Northern Motorway overpass above Victoria Park.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ