Kiwi Paralympian Sophie Pascoe nominated for prestigious Laureus Award

New Zealand's Paralympic swimming star Sophie Pascoe has been nominated for a Laureus Sports Award after another successful Paralympic campaign in 2016.

New Zealand's Sophie Pascoe with her gold medal after winning the Womens 200m Individual Medley SM10 Swimming at the Rio Paralympics. Source: Photosport

Pascoe, 24, secured another five medals from the Rio Paralympic Games, winning three golds and two silver medals.

She has an impressive tally of 15 Paralympic medals all up, after competing at the Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.

The Kiwi Paralympian is in the Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award category and is up against fellow Belarus swimmer Ihar Boki.

The Fiji Men's rugby sevens team has also been nominated for Breakthrough of the Year Award on the back of their stunning gold medal performance at the Rio Olympics.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Monaco on February 14. Pascoe is the only Kiwi nominated in the prestigious Laureus Awards.

Nominees:

Sportsman of the Year Award

Usain Bolt (athletics)

Stephen Curry (basketball)

Mo Farah (athletics)

LeBron James (basketball)

Andy Murray (tennis)

Cristiano Ronaldo (football)

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Simone Biles (gymnastics)

Allyson Felix (athletics)

Angelique Kerber (tennis)

Katie Ledecky (swimming)

Elaine Thompson (athletics)

Laura Kenny (cycling)

Team of the Year Award

Brazil Men's Olympic Team (football)

Cleveland Cavaliers (basketball)

Chicago Cubs (baseball)

Mercedes AMG Petronas (motorsport)

Portugal Men's Team (football)

Real Madrid (football)

Breakthrough of the Year Award

Almaz Ayana (athletics)

Fiji Men's Team (rugby sevens)

Iceland Men’s Team (football)

Leicester City (football)

Nico Rosberg (motorsport)

Wayde van Niekerk (athletics)

Comeback of the Year Award

Ruth Beitia (athletics)

Michael Phelps (swimming)

Juan Martin del Potro (tennis)

Fabienne St Louis (triathlon)

Nick Skelton (equestrian)

Aksel Lund Svindal (skiing)

Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award

Sophie Pascoe (swimming)

Ihar Boki (swimming)

Omara Durand (athletics)

Marcel Hug (athletics)

Siamand Rahman (weightlifting)

Beatrice Vio (fencing)

Action Sportsperson of the Year Award

Rachel Atherton (mountain biking)

Pedro Barros (skateboarding)

John John Florence (surfing)

Chloe Kim (snowboarding)

Kelly Sildaru (skiing)