Kiwi Paralympian sets sights on three golds at fifth Games

Michael Johnson is hoping to add to his Paralympics medal haul in Tokyo this year and he’s giving himself three times as many chances to get the job done.

Johnson, who was injured in a car accident when he was 22, was selected for his fifth Paralympic Games yesterday.

Previously, the 47-year-old won a gold medal at the 2004 Games in Athens along with two bronze medals in Beijing and London in 2008 and 2012 respectively.

All three medals were earned in the men’s mixed air rifle standing SH2 section and while he’ll be back in that competition again this time, he’s also looking for glory elsewhere.

“This time I’ll be competing in three events,” he told 1 NEWS.

“So three chances at the gold – I’m really going for it.”

Johnson used to train at home for the Games but for the last decade has found a special new home steeped with sporting history – in a completely different field.