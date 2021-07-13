TODAY |

Kiwi Paralympian sets sights on three golds at fifth Games

Source:  1 NEWS

Michael Johnson is hoping to add to his Paralympics medal haul in Tokyo this year and he’s giving himself three times as many chances to get the job done.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Shooter Michael Johnson is hoping to add to his medal haul in Tokyo. Source: 1 NEWS

Johnson, who was injured in a car accident when he was 22, was selected for his fifth Paralympic Games yesterday.

Previously, the 47-year-old won a gold medal at the 2004 Games in Athens along with two bronze medals in Beijing and London in 2008 and 2012 respectively.

All three medals were earned in the men’s mixed air rifle standing SH2 section and while he’ll be back in that competition again this time, he’s also looking for glory elsewhere.

“This time I’ll be competing in three events,” he told 1 NEWS.

“So three chances at the gold – I’m really going for it.”

Johnson used to train at home for the Games but for the last decade has found a special new home steeped with sporting history – in a completely different field.

Watch the video above to find out more about Johnson’s famous training ground known for sharpshooters of a different kind.

Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Cheeky Weber says 'his grandma' could have scored some of Dane Coles' tries
2
Greyhound trainer whose dog had meth in system has racing ban quadrupled
3
All Blacks assistant concedes they 'don't know' best line-up yet
4
Fijian leader calls for NZR to acknowledge Covid crisis in next ABs Test
5
Marcus Rashford sorry for penalty miss but he'll 'never apologise for who he is'
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

NZ's largest ever Olympic team confirmed for Tokyo

Conor McGregor gets pummelled, breaks leg on UFC return

British cyclist Mark Cavendish equals illustrious Tour de France record
01:25

Five Christchurch athletes training seven days a week ahead of CrossFit Games